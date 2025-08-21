The Red Sox-Jhostynxon Garcia Twist No One’s Talking About
The Boston Red Sox are calling up a shiny, new slugger to the big leagues.
This is the fourth time this season that the Red Sox have promoted one of their top prospects to the big leagues. Well, technically the third, but we're going to count the basket here with Kristian Campbell. He kicked off the renaissance of the top prospects coming to Boston out of Spring Training. Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony came up earlier in the summer and now No. 3 prospect Jhostynxon Garcia is on his way to the organization as well as they prepare to take on the New York Yankees in arguably the most important series of the season so far.
Tommy Cassell of Worcester Telegram and Gazette Sports reported the news early in the day on Thursday.
"Looks like Jhostynxon Garcia 'The Password' is getting the call up to the Boston Red Sox," Cassell said. "He is getting congratulated by players and clearing out his locker...
"Can confirm now that The Password is on his way to New York to join the Boston Red Sox."
The Red Sox may have just struck gold once again
In the immediate aftermath, a lot of the conversation about the promotion actually had to do with Wilyer Abreu. The Red Sox placed him on the Injured List so a good amount of the noise was about what Boston was losing, not what they were gaining.
Garcia is another special talent who has had a meteroic rise this season. He has played 99 games down in the minors and has a .289/.363/.512 slash line with 20 homers, 73 RBIs, and 17 doubles. He was at his best after being promoted to Triple-A. In 66 games, he slashed .303/.367/.564 with 17 home runs and 56 RBIs.
His promotion right now is very intriguing for more than just the fact that he's helping to replace Abreu. Because of the logjam in the outfield, Garcia has been learning first base and has started getting into games down in Triple-A. With Abraham Toro being designated for assignment, Garcia could be a potential righty bat to help at first base if Nathaniel Lowe or Romy González aren't in. He helps the outfield right now, but also gives the team more flexibility in general while also being one of the most exciting prospects in baseball.
