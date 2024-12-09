Red Sox Likely 'Prioritizing' $200M Superstar After Losing Juan Soto, Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox always knew they needed a Plan B. Now is the time to put that Plan B into action.
It was surprising that the Red Sox were ever involved in the chase for superstar outfielder Juan Soto to begin with, given the club's recent frugality. They went to $700 million for Soto on their final offer--but still finished $65 million short of the winning bid from the New York Mets.
Now that they know Soto isn't coming to Boston, there are plenty of ways the Red Sox could spread that $700 million around if they're earnestly planning to spend it. They just have to decide how to proceed with building their lineup in a post-Soto world.
Rob Bradford of Audacy reported on Boston's bid for Soto on Monday, noting that the Red Sox thought they were in the race right up until the announcement on Sunday. Then, Bradford had a surprising revelation about who the Sox might be pivoting to as their Soto backup plan.
"Per sources, one of the players the Red Sox might immediately be prioritizing is Alex Bregman," Bradford said. "The longtime Astro - who will be 31 years old on Opening Day in 2025 - would necessitate surrendering a draft pick since he was tagged with a qualifying offer by Houston. But Bregman does check off a lot of key boxes for the Sox."
"He hits from the right side, could slide in as the Sox' starting second baseman, a position he is open to playing, and represents the type of veteran leadership the Red Sox are looking to add, particularly among the position player group. (Bregman is also represented by (Scott) Boras.)"
Bregman, 30, is a two-time American League All-Star at third base, where Rafael Devers currently resides. Signing him to a long-term deal to play second base would be somewhat perplexing, given the rise of top prospect Kristian Campbell, who projects to play there. Still, Bregman is a much more proven commodity.
Where it gets complicated, though, is the money. Bregman and Boras are reportedly seeking at least $200 million, which the Houston Astros have thus far been unwilling to give him to facilitate a reunion. That's a massive chunk of change for a player who only managed a .768 OPS in 2024.
Will Bregman come to Boston during the Winter Meetings this week? And if so, for how much? The answers to those questions could prove highly controversial either way.
