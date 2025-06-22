Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Linked To Blue Jays 2-Time All-Star As Free Agent Destination

Could Boston land the talented 27-year-old?

Apr 16, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A Toronto Blue Jays hat and glove in the dugout during a game against the Atlanta Braves at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox are inviting a lot of fascinating free agency discussions these days.

After getting off of Rafael Devers's monstrous contract, Boston is looking ahead to an offseason with a newfound wealth of money to spend.

But how will the Red Sox brass, led by chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, allocate those funds? Breslow and Co. are under a ton of scrutiny to deliver in that regard.

FanSided’s Drew Koch recently highlighted an intriguing possibility for Boston’s offseason strategy in the form of a Toronto Blue Jays two-time All-Star.

“All signs point to Trevor Story exercising his option, but that doesn't mean Boston can just ignore the middle infield," Koch wrote.

"Bo Bichette is bouncing back following a down year in 2024 and will likely hit the free agent market this offseason. Depending on how his 2025 campaign ends, Bichette may be looking for a pillow contract to reestablish his value and could be a buy-low candidate for Boston this winter.”

At 27 years old, Bichette remains in his prime, and his right-handed bat would thrive at Fenway Park, something Alex Bregman was showcasing before getting injured.

A short-term “pillow contract” could be mutually beneficial. For Bichette, a one- or two-year deal with Boston would offer a chance to showcase his skills in a high-profile market, potentially setting the stage for a more lucrative payday.

For the Red Sox, they'd be adding a high-ceiling talent without committing to a long-term financial burden. Positionally, it's head-scratching to figure out how Boston would find room for Story, Bregman, Bichette, and Marcelo Mayer in the infield, but they'd find a way to make it work if Bichette was attainable for a good price. Perhaps Story could become more of a platoon player.

Breslow could identify Bichette as a prime target to address plate production needs while preserving resources for other areas, such as pitching.

If Bichette’s 2025 season ends on a high note, Boston’s interest may face competition, but it's an exciting development to monitor.

