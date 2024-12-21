Red Sox 'Looking' At Projected $6 Million Slugger In Free Agency
The Boston Red Sox's outfield is in an interesting spot right now heading into 2025.
Boston is loaded with talent and currently has Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, Rob Refsnyder, and Masastaka Yoshida although the team exclusively used him as designated hitter in 2024.
The Red Sox's outfield is great on paper, but there has been a lot of chatter about a possible trade and Abreu's name has been brought up a lot. Boston needs to balance its lineup with some right-handed talent, especially with Tyler O'Neill leaving the team to sign with the Baltimore Orioles.
A handful of players have been brought up, including Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Teoscar Hernández. Another player the team is "looking" at is former Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Randal Grichuk, according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
"The Red Sox are looking at potential right-handed bats to add — from middle-of-the-order All-Stars such as Alex Bregman and Teoscar Hernández to complementary players such as Randal Grichuk," Speier said. "While Bregman and Hernández have been prominently discussed, Grichuk is intriguing as a player who would fit with a predominantly left-handed Red Sox outfield group.
"He hit .291/.348/.528 for the Diamondbacks in 2024. Since 2022, his .941 OPS against lefties ranks ninth among hitters with at least 400 plate appearances. He’s also capable of playing all three outfield positions."
Grichuk is a much more underrated player than either Hernández or Bregman. He slashed .291/.348/.528 in 2024 with 12 homers and 46 RBIs in 106 games played. He has 203 homers in his 11-year big league career and didn't have less than 22 in a season from 2016 through 2019. He launched a career-high 31 home runs in 2019.
He would be much cheaper than Hernández with a projection of just $6 million over two years, but would be a very solid fit.
