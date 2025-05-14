Red Sox Make 15-Day IL Decision Following Tanner Houck's Latest Blow-Up Start
If the start of the 2024 season was the best stretch of Tanner Houck's career, his 2025 has easily been the worst.
Houck had yet another blow-up start on Monday, allowing 11 earned runs to the Detroit Tigers in 2 1/3 innings. There have only been three starts of 10-plus earned runs in three or fewer innings in Major League Baseball this season, and he's got two of them.
Manager Alex Cora and the Red Sox weren't willing to commit to Houck making his next start as scheduled on Sunday. And it turns out they weren't hinting at a demotion back to the bullpen.
On Thursday, the Red Sox announced Houck had been placed on the 15-day injured list with a right flexor pronator strain in his elbow. In a corresponding move, Cooper Criswell was recalled from Triple-A Worcester.
The concerning trend of Houck getting crushed began in spring training, and it carried right over into the regular season. He now has an 8.04 ERA, with a major league-worst 39 earned runs allowed and an American League-worst 57 hits allowed.
While Criswell takes Houck's spot on the active roster, it would seem to follow that at least in the interim, Sean Newcomb will take his spot in the rotation. Newcomb got the de facto start when Houck got shelled on Monday night, throwing 98 pitches in 5 2/3 innings of relief, and he's been surprisingly solid with a 3.51 ERA and 2.44 FIP in 33 1/3 innings this season.
Meanwhile, the Red Sox are waiting for Walker Buehler to return to the rotation within the next week or so, with Richard Fitts and Kutter Crawford lagging behind.
Houck will use the time on the IL as a chance to clear his head on top of resting his elbow. He'll have a lot of work to do when he returns if he wants to reclaim a rotation spot moving forward.
