Red Sox Mentioned As Surprise Landing Spot For 'Best Closer In All Of Baseball'
The Boston Red Sox were linked to a surprise trade target on Tuesday.
As Boston evaluates its trade needs heading into the summer, the closer position isn’t at the top of the list, but it’s something to monitor.
The Red Sox might check in about Ryan Helsley (as will plenty of other teams), but Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller linked another All-Star closer to Boston.
“Trading away maybe the best closer in all of baseball while right in the thick of a playoff push would certainly be an unorthodox decision,” Miller wrote.
“Could the Padres consider it, though?”
“If the season ended today, there's about a 1000 percent chance Robert Suarez would opt out of the remaining two years of his contract.”
“San Diego has to know he's most likely leaving (or will cost a lot more to keep) this winter.”
“While Suarez has been elite in the ninth inning, this entire Padres bullpen has been incredible. … And if they can make a major upgrade in left field and/or address the lack of a reliable No. 4 (let alone No. 5) starter, the risk of shaking up a top-notch bullpen could be worth the reward.”
“Texas will almost certainly be on the hunt for a closer. Atlanta could be, too, if Raisel Iglesias continues to flounder. Possibly Boston in due time, as well, but so far so good with Aroldis Chapman. Someone always desperately wants a closer, though, and maybe San Diego capitalizes on that.”
Suarez’s numbers in 2025 thus far have been magnificent. The 2024 All-Star has a 0.60 ERA through 15 innings pitched and 13 saves.
If Suarez becomes remotely available, as Miller alluded to, Boston should at least call to see what it would cost to get him.
