Red Sox Might Make Strong Trade Push For 'Gold That Every Front Office Wants'
Are the Boston Red Sox completely happy with their late-inning bullpen situation?
There’s arguably room for improvement in that area, even with Aroldis Chapman looking sharp at 37 years old and Justin Slaten showing some impressive flashes.
Based on Boston’s goal of competing for a World Series, it wouldn’t surprise anyone to see chief baseball officer Craig Breslow snag another reliable closer-type before the deadline. You can never have too strong -- or too deep -- of a bullpen.
Pulling off a deal for St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley might be difficult given all the high-profile suitors Helsley promises to attract if and when he hits the market.
Someone else to monitor closely for Boston is Washington Nationals right-hander Kyle Finnegan, who was spoken about as an important trade chip on Wednesday by MLB Network’s Greg Amsinger.
“Kyle Finnegan has been the only bright spot in the worst bullpen in Major League Baseball,” Amsinger said during MLB Tonight.
“He was good last year. I think Kyle Finnegan’s got the swing and miss … closers are the gold that every front office wants … he's gonna get moved.”
Finnegan signed a one-year, $6 million deal with Washington this past offseason. His expiring status makes him a likely moving piece.
An All-Star in 2024, Finnegan hasn’t shown any signs of regression in 2025, and he’s still arguably in his prime at 33 years old.
If the Red Sox acquired Finnegan and had him in the fold with Chapman, Slaten, and Liam Hendriks, they’d feel great about at least one or two of those arms being championship-reliable once the postseason rolled around.
