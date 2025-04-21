Red Sox Might Pursue Rockies All-Star: 'Intriguing Roll Of The Dice'
The Boston Red Sox will likely be in the business of surveying the entire trade market for starting pitchers before July.
Garrett Crochet has excelled thus far in 2025, but Tanner Houck has struggled mightily and much of Boston’s expected rotation is rehabbing at the moment. Boston’s chief baseball officer Craig Breslow would be wise to acquire another veteran starter.
One under-the-radar name to keep an eye on for Boston is Colorado Rockies right-hander Germán Márquez, who promises to be one of the 10 most likely players to be traded this summer, according to a new piece from Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly.
“Though they are rarely in contention, the Rockies don't typically tear down their roster,” Kelly wrote.
“So while teams will likely check in on Ryan McMahon, among others, there's no reason to believe that this will be the year the Rockies blow things up.”
“With that said, Germán Márquez is in a contract year, and in a market that projects to be relatively thin, could be an intriguing roll of the dice for a contender. The 30-year-old is in his first full season back from Tommy John surgery, but he's logged 170 or more innings on four prior occasions. It also stands to reason that he could benefit from not making his home starts at Coors Field.”
“Márquez's contract does contain a $1 million trade assignment bonus, but his $10 million salary this season is pretty modest if he proves to be even an effective middle-of-the-rotation arm. After a decade in Colorado, Márquez could finally get a chance to pitch elsewhere.”
Márquez hasn’t gotten off to a great start to 2025, which might turn off a potential suitor like the Red Sox. He’s 0-3 through four starts with an 8.27 ERA and 11 strikeouts (16 1/3 innings pitched).
If Boston were to pursue Márquez, Breslow would be banking on the All-Star from 2021 to return to form as the season progresses. At the same time, if Márquez doesn’t show some improvement in his next few starts, his list of suitors won’t be massive, and Boston would probably look elsewhere for staff reinforcements.
More MLB: Red Sox All-Star Gets 'Good' Rating From MLB Writer: 'Doing A Fine Job'