Red Sox No. 10 Prospect Could Become 'Elite Starter,' Says Director Of Pitching
The Boston Red Sox struggled at the mound in 2024, but the organization’s strong stable of pitching prospects spells a brighter future ahead.
With talents like Richard Fitts already involved in Boston’s big league plans and others like Quinn Priester on the cusp, the Red Sox staff is going through a changing of the guard.
Another pitcher to keep an eye on in the coming months is 23-year-old David Sandlin, who is currently ranked Boston’s No. 10 overall prospect. The six-foot-four righty was originally drafted in the eleventh round by the Kansas City Royals in 2022. The Red Sox acquired Sandlin in February 2024 in a trade that sent relief pitcher John Schreiber to Kansas City.
While Sandlin’s stats this season aren't overwhelmingly impressive with High-A Greenville Drive and Double-A Portland Sea Dogs, he reportedly has a world of potential, not to mention the endorsement of Red Sox director of pitching Justin Willard.
Willard appeared as a guest on NESN’s “310 To Left” podcast on Tuesday and sang Sandlin’s praises during a conversation with NESN’s Tom Caron and Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. According to Willard, Sandlin’s velocity this past year has reached three digits.
“He hit 100 (MPH) … was sitting (at) 96,” Willard said. “It’s unreal stuff. Really excited about his development this year, again really raising the floor to give him a shot to be an elite starter.”
With Sandlin and others improving steadily, Boston’s farm system could transform into a Major League pitcher factory in the months and years to come. It’s a vision that former MLB hurler and current chief baseball officer Craig Breslow must have imagined when he signed on with the Red Sox.
