Red Sox Outside-The-Box Trade Option To Add Offensive Firepower
The Boston Red Sox need to add some right-handed pop to the lineup before Spring Training gets here.
This is the Red Sox's most obvious roster hole and surely will be addressed. There has been plenty of rumors and speculation about the team and Alex Bregman and Nolan Arenado have been the most talked about options. What if the Red Sox miss out on both superstars, though?
If that ends up becoming a reality, the Red Sox should get the Los Angeles Angels on the phone as fast as possible. Los Angeles has two different players that could make sense if Red Sox are open to another trade.
Angels outfielder/third baseman Taylor Ward and utility man Luis Rengifo both have been called trade candidates this offseason but both still are with Los Angeles. Both were called trade candidates around the trade deadline as well but stayed in town.
Ward is under team control until 2027 and Rengifo will be a free agent at the end of the season. Los Angeles has added pieces this offseason so it's unclear if it would be open to a deal at this point.
Ward would be the better option of the two. He can play all three outfield spots and third base and clubbed 25 home runs last year and drove in 75 runs. Rengifo can play all of the field and has seen time at second base, shortstop, third base, and all three outfield spots. He only appeared in 78 games last year, but batted. 300 and had six home runs and 30 RBIs.
If the Red Sox were to miss out on Bregman and Arenado, these two would be great backup options. This obviously is hypothetical but would help. Boston should go get Bregman or Arenado. The Red Sox have the means to get a deal for either done. If somehow they don't, the Angels should be Boston's next call.
