Red Sox, Phillies Have Eyes On Same Projected $65 Million All-Star
We're at a weird point in the Major League Baseball offseason.
There still are a lot of talented players available on the open market but signings have slowed down immensely. It's unclear exactly why that is the case. Maybe it's because a lot of teams are waiting to see what Rōki Sasaki will do. Or maybe free agents are waiting to sign until after Sasaki makes his decision with the hope that he will favorably impact their markets.
It's unknown why things have slowed down but they definitely have. The free agent reliever market especially has moved slowly. The Boston Red Sox made a splash early with the signing of Aroldis Chapman, but there hasn't been many major moves since.
Arguably the best reliever of the offseason even is still available. Tanner Scott had a 1.75 ERA last season across 72 appearances with the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres and now is projected to land a four-year, $65 million deal.
There has been a lot of chatter about him, although a deal doesn't seem imminent. Two teams that have shown varying levels of interest in him are the Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.
"Free-agent reliever Tanner Scott’s market is extensive, and includes many big market teams such as the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, and others," Murray said.
Both the Red Sox and Phillies have been teams rumored to be in the market for bullpen help so it isn't shocking that both are linked to the best reliever on the open market.
