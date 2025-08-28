Red Sox Pitcher Quietly Signed With Dodgers After Release
The Boston Red Sox cut ties with a veteran reliever earlier in August before making an appearance with the Red Sox at the big league level.
Boston acquired Wyatt Mills in a trade with the Kansas City Royals back in 2022 but didn't see any action in 2023 or 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He returned to the hill in 2025, though, with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. He pitched to a 3.12 ERA across 32 total appearances with Worcester, including seven starts.
While this is the case, the Red Sox released the former Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals hurler back in early August.
"Red Sox have released Wyatt Mills, per WooSox game notes," MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo said back on August 5th.
The former Red Sox hurler found a new home with the Dodgers
There hasn't been much said about Mills ever since. But, Los Angeles Dodgers on SI's Sam Garcia shared that the veteran reliever quietly signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers back on Aug. 16th.
"The Los Angeles Dodgers signed free agent right-handed pitcher Wyatt Mills to a minor league contract on Aug. 16," Garcia said. "Mills was drafted in the third round by the Seattle Mariners in 2017. He made his MLB debut on May 1, 2021 against the Los Angeles Angels and totaled 11 appearances in his rookie season."
This isn't the first time a released, former Red Sox reliever has landed with the Dodgers. Los Angeles -- like the Tampa Bay Rays -- seems like a team that can figure out how to get the most from relievers year-in and year-out. A perfect example of this in recent memory was former Red Sox reliever Ryan Brasier. After a polarizing stint in Boston, the Red Sox moved on in 2023 when Brasier logged a 7.29 ERA across his first 20 appearances of the season. Boston moved on and the Dodgers brought him in on a minor league deal.
He responded with a 0.70 ERA in 39 appearances for the Dodgers in 2023 at the big league level after being promoted. In 2024, he had a 3.54 ERA in 29 appearances in Los Angeles. This year, he has had a 4.50 ERA in 28 outings. Mills hasn't made an appearance in the Dodgers' farm system as of writing, but was assigned to the ACL Dodgers.
