Red Sox Predicted To Keep All-Star Despite Red-Hot Rumors
Will the Boston Red Sox trade All-Star outfielder Jarren Duran this summer ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline?
This has been a question that has been raised for weeks. It began as reports surfaced that the San Diego Padres reportedly were interested in Duran. Since then, there's been noise left and right about his future with the franchise. This is in large part because Boston has a surplus of outfield talent right now and it's difficult to find time for everyone.
Sports Illustrated's Nick Selbe and Will Laws predicted that the Red Sox won't end up trading him this summer.
"No. 1. Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox LF," Selbe and Laws said. "2025 stats: .254/.307/.404, 5 HR, 8 3B, 20 2B, 41 R, 38 RBI, 0.6 fWAR in 81 games. Best fits: Padres, Braves, Royals, Dodgers, Phillies, Guardians. Duran ranked fourth in the AL in WAR last season—directly above Juan Soto and José Ramirez—while leading the majors in doubles and triples. The 28-year-old has fallen off quite a bit this season, but he’s under team control through 2028 and still profiles as an above-average leadoff hitter for the next several years.
"The Red Sox would have to be blown away by an offer to consider trading another building block so soon after the Rafael Devers deal, especially if they continue to linger on the edge of the playoff race, though they do possess a surplus of outfielders and Duran has been the name most frequently popping up in rumors. Prediction: Not traded."
More MLB: Masataka Yoshida Takes Hard Stance On Red Sox Rehab