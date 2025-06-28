Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Predicted To Keep All-Star Despite Red-Hot Rumors

What are the Red Sox going to do with the fan-favorite?

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Will the Boston Red Sox trade All-Star outfielder Jarren Duran this summer ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline?

This has been a question that has been raised for weeks. It began as reports surfaced that the San Diego Padres reportedly were interested in Duran. Since then, there's been noise left and right about his future with the franchise. This is in large part because Boston has a surplus of outfield talent right now and it's difficult to find time for everyone.

Sports Illustrated's Nick Selbe and Will Laws predicted that the Red Sox won't end up trading him this summer.

"No. 1. Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox LF," Selbe and Laws said. "2025 stats: .254/.307/.404, 5 HR, 8 3B, 20 2B, 41 R, 38 RBI, 0.6 fWAR in 81 games. Best fits: Padres, Braves, Royals, Dodgers, Phillies, Guardians. Duran ranked fourth in the AL in WAR last season—directly above Juan Soto and José Ramirez—while leading the majors in doubles and triples. The 28-year-old has fallen off quite a bit this season, but he’s under team control through 2028 and still profiles as an above-average leadoff hitter for the next several years.

"The Red Sox would have to be blown away by an offer to consider trading another building block so soon after the Rafael Devers deal, especially if they continue to linger on the edge of the playoff race, though they do possess a surplus of outfielders and Duran has been the name most frequently popping up in rumors. Prediction: Not traded."

Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

