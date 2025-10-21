Red Sox Predicted To Poach Yankees Fan-Favorite Righty In Free Agency
The Boston Red Sox's bullpen was arguably their strongest suit this season, but there's still going to be some change before the start of a new year.
Closer Aroldis Chapman and setup man Garrett Whitlock will be back to anchor a bullpen that led the American League in reliever ERA at 3.41. But adding in quality depth around those two will still be important to make sure the full group doesn't lose steam as the year goes along.
Lefty Justin Wilson is the most notable free agent the Red Sox have heading to market, which is a good sign that they're not losing any marquee talent. But a reunion with Wilson could at least be considered, while the team could also use a righty to leapfrog Greg Weissert on the depth chart.
Red Sox predicted to re-sign Wilson, add Yankees righty
On Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive loosely predicted that the Red Sox would bring back Wilson, but also would nab righty Luke Weaver from the rival New York Yankees, after the latter had a disappointing finish to an otherwise electrifying 2 1/2-year tenure.
"The Red Sox have many areas of need this winter. High-octane bullpen help, while a luxury for all teams, is not one," Cotillo wrote. "Depth will be the goal for Breslow as he looks to augment a group that will be headlined by Chapman and Whitlock.
"The prediction here is that the Red Sox sign two arms — a righty and a lefty — but don’t break the bank for either. There are many trustworthy options internally (including some projected as starters) who can be counted on, too. Wild guess? Wilson and Luke Weaver."
Wilson put up a productive 3.35 ERA in the regular season, and even if his salary were doubled, he'd be making just $4.5 million next year. Weaver, though, is an interesting name to project, because he has been a pseudo-closer at times, and injuries this season seemed to curtail his dominance early on.
Though the Red Sox hit Weaver hard a few times this year, they've also seen how effective he can be when he's right, and if all it takes to nab him is a one-year contract, he'd be a nice get to add to their growing stable of former Yankees.
