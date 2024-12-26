Red Sox Predicted To Nab Dodgers $72 Million All-Star In Free Agency Home Run
How will the Boston Red Sox go about filling their gaping lineup hole before Opening Day?
The Red Sox are fresh out of right-handed power bats. Tyler O'Neill's departure to the Baltimore Orioles left them without a single righty who hit 20 home runs a season ago, and only three righties (Trevor Story, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Connor Wong) project as Opening Day starters.
The ideal fit for the Red Sox would be left fielder Teoscar Hernández, but unfortunately, Hernández's one season with the Los Angeles Dodgers was so successful that the 32-year-old has already professed his desire to stick around, thanks to the shiny new World Series ring he's about to own.
The Red Sox may catch a break, though, because Hernández and the Dodgers have thus far been at odds over the slugger's preferred salary. MLB.com reporter Mark Feinsand reported last week that Hernández is seeking $22-24 million over a three-year deal, which LA doesn't seem too keen to pay.
As the Dodgers' negotiations continue to stagnate, content creator Jim Riley predicted that the two-time All-Star Hernández would eventually have to pivot, giving the Red Sox the opportunity they need to seize a new star.
"Once it is evident that a Dodgers deal is just not there... I think we will see a quick pivot," Riley said.
"There's a team here that has vowed to spend money and be aggressive and grab a righty bat, and I'm going to go with the Boston Red Sox as my prediction for Teoscar."
Not only is Hernández one of the game's premier sluggers, but he's crushed the ball at Fenway Park in his career. In 45 games in Boston, he's belted 14 home runs against Red Sox pitching, good for a gaudy .600 slugging percentage.
If $72 million is what it takes to get Hernández to sign on the dotted line, the Red Sox should get the offer on his agent's desk as soon as possible. If Hernández is tired of the Dodgers failing to meet his demands, he could be swayed by Boston's decisiveness.
