Red Sox Predicted To Send Pair Of Lefty Fireballers To 2025 All-Star Game
A wild, up-and-down season for the Boston Red Sox has made the team's representation at the All-Star Game almost an afterthought.
The Red Sox have had a handful of worthy performers this season. Unfortunately, one of them has been injured for a month (Alex Bregman), while another now plays for the San Francisco Giants (Rafael Devers).
Still, every team gets at least one representative, and the Red Sox could very well get more. Exactly one more, opines one Boston beat writer.
On Sunday, Sean McAdam of MassLive predicted that starting pitcher Garrett Crochet and closer Aroldis Chapman would be the Red Sox's two representatives for the American League at the All-Star Game in Atlanta on Jul. 15.
"There’s now a strong chance that the Red Sox don’t place a single position player in the All-Star Game, which speaks volumes," McAdam wrote. "Garrett Crochet and Aroldis Chapman are locks but other Alex Bregman, who’s likely to be unable to take part, there are no deserving position players on the roster."
Crochet, 26, leads the majors with 135 strikeouts. He owns a 2.06 ERA in 17 starts/109 1/3 innings pitched, and if Cy Young Award voting took place on Sunday, there's a pretty strong chance he'd take home the honor.
Meanwhile, Chapman is acting like throwing 100-plus miles per hour at age 37 is nothing to brag about. He owns a 1.36 ERA with 48 strikeouts in 33 innings, and he's saved 14 of his 15 chances. It's year 16 for Chapman in the big leagues, and it just might be his best campaign yet.
Is it a failure if the Red Sox don't send a single position player to the All-Star Game? Perhaps, and it will look even worse assuming Devers makes it in a Giants uniform.
But even so, it's a point of pride to have arguably the most dominant starter and reliever in the AL on the same team.
More MLB: Red Sox-Royals Trade Idea Cuts Ties With Wilyer Abreu For Likely All-Star