Red Sox Predicted To Target All-Star With 1.17 ERA To Replace Kenley Jansen
The Boston Red Sox knew one free agent was more than likely leaving their team before the 2024 season even finished.
When closer Kenley Jansen opted to leave the team before the final week of the regular season, the safe assumption became that Jansen would join another team in 2025. That leaves the Red Sox with an opening that they don't know at the moment whether they have filled.
Regardless of whether things ended on bad terms, Jansen was a solid closer for his two years in Boston, and his production needs to be replaced. Internal options include veteran Liam Hendriks, who hasn't pitched in the big leagues since 2023, and Justin Slaten, who had an excellent rookie season as a setup man.
While both of those righties could become solid closers if things break right in 2025, the Red Sox would be wise to pursue a safer option. One such option is Kirby Yates, who had a 1.17 ERA and saved 33 of his 34 chances in 2024 for the Texas Rangers.
In a recent article, Justin Leger of NBC Sports Boston named Yates as one of the top free-agent relief pitching targets for the Red Sox this winter, as the market continues to slowly trend towards resolution.
"Yates, who turns 38 in March, received an All-Star nod and Cy Young award votes last season," Leger wrote. "He'll cost a pretty penny this offseason despite his age, but that shouldn't dissuade the Red Sox from adding him to the mix."
In addition to his sparkling ERA, Yates had a dominant 0.83 WHIP and 85 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings last season. His funky arm slot makes his 93-mile-per-hour fastball one of the most effective pitches in the game, which should help ensure that he doesn't lose effectiveness as he approaches 40.
Competition for top relievers is stiff at this time of year, and Yates isn't the only excellent closer available right now. But things may work out in just the right fashion that the Hawaii native winds up in Massachusetts for the 2025 season.
