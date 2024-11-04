Red Sox Predicted To Trade For Mariners Emerging Superstar Pitcher By Insider
Starting pitching is the primary objective for the Boston Red Sox this winter, but how will they pursue it?
Free agency and trades both have their pros and cons. Free agents are often older and more expensive but have more proven track records. Trading for younger starters who are more cost-controlled, meanwhile, requires giving up prospects and/or established big-leaguers of your own.
If the Red Sox focus on the trade market, there are talented options in front of them that would all require giving up huge pieces to seal the deal. The most logical trade partner may prove to be the American League team loaded with starting pitchers who can never seem to hit much.
Christopher Smith of MassLive recently predicted that the Red Sox would acquire Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo as their "biggest trade" this winter, while shopping two of their best young bats in the process.
"Seattle starter Bryan Woo makes a lot of sense as a potential trade addition. Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto has said he does not plan to trade any of his starting pitchers. But Dipoto has an abundance of pitching he could use to upgrade his offense," Smith said.
"The Mariners were 25th in the majors in slugging percentage (.376) and slugged just .404 from the first base position last year. Perhaps they will listen if the Red Sox offer Jarren Duran or Triston Casas."
Woo, 24, took a major step forward in 2024 despite dealing with several minor injury concerns throughout the year. He had a 9-3 record and a 2.89 ERA in 121 1/3 innings pitched, spread out over 22 starts. He also had a 0.898 WHIP and a minuscule walk rate of just 1.0 walks per nine innings.
Bringing Woo to Boston could give the Red Sox the cost-controlled ace they have been hoping for, but it's also a move fraught with risk, especially if Duran or Casas is involved. Woo has looked great in his two-year career so far, but he'd need to develop into a true number-one to justify trading one of Boston's rising stars.
