Red Sox Have $60M Dark Horse With Romy González Injured

The Boston Red Sox were hit with some unfortunate news this weekend.

Red Sox utility man Romy González, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury, will meet with Dr. Dugas in Alabama to determine if he needs to undergo surgery to correct the ailment. González's status is completely up in the air right now. Tim Healey of The Boston Globe noted it could be a matter of whether he returns in the first half of the season or even longer, depending on how things go next week.

If González is out for a while, who could end up replacing him? Andruw Monasterio appears to be the most likely option. He can play all over the field and has been getting plenty of buzz in camp. While breaking down other options on the roster, Healey interestingly mentioned Kristian Campbell as a potential option as well.

"If González indeed has surgery and thus misses an extended period, it would rob the Red Sox of a key hitter against left-handers," Healey wrote. " ... In his absence, if the team prefers to carry someone who can simulate the González role — playing regularly against lefties, maybe to platoon with left-handed-hitting Marcelo Mayer at second base or third — options include Andruw Monasterio and switch-hitting Nick Sogard, both of whom have hit lefties well in varying samples.

"Nate Eaton, a third baseman/outfielder, and Kristian Campbell, who has been working in the outfield this spring but mostly has played on the infield in his career, also could force their way into the conversation."

Of the options, Campbell has the most upside, although he has been working primarily in the outfield. If the Red Sox were to move him into a utility infield role, it would be a bit backwards from what they have been doing in camp. But, when Campbell is rolling, there's no denying the fact that his bat could provide the pop needed with González hurt.

Boston signed Campbell to a $60 million extension as a rookie early in 2025 for a reason. His upside is massive. If he can show over the next few weeks that his bat is back where it needs to be, why not give him a chance? Again, defensively, it would be a bit backwards. But he has a right-handed bat with power. Giving him a shot primarily against lefties could be just what the Red Sox need right now. Monasterio should be considered the favorite, but the door is open.