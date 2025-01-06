What It Could Cost For Red Sox To Sign Alex Bregman, Per Insider
If the Boston Red Sox can add a right-handed slugger to help balance out the lineup, there is no reason that they cannot be one of the top contender in the American League in 2025.
Boston's starting rotation is very good. It could be one of the best in baseball once the season kicks off. The Red Sox's bullpen seems underrated on the outside looking in. Boston added Aroldis Chapman, will have a healthy Liam Hendriks, and will have other internal additions like Garrett Whitlock. Things are looking up for Boston but it is one slugger away from truly contending.
There have been a lot of rumors about the possibility of signing two-time All-Star Alex Bregman and it's not hard to see why. If Boston signed him to play second base, their lineup would be set. Boston realistically could have one of the better lineups in the American League with Bregman in the fold if the team could stay healthy.
Bregman still is out there but it does sound like a deal would cost a lot. The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey reported that he's looking for a $200 million deal over six or seven years.
"Manager Alex Cora has been lobbying for the team to sign Alex Bregman since the end of the season, and Bregman, who’s said he’s willing to move to second base, remains on the market, though his asking price is steep, reportedly in the six- or seven-year range for $200 million," McCaffrey said.
That certainly is a lot. But, could he be worth it? He's a two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion who could fill in at second base in the short term and eventually move to third base if the team ever wanted to move Rafael Devers off the position. The Red Sox front office surely has been busy and we should find out if they are going to get Bregman at some point in the not-so-distant future.
