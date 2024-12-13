Red Sox Proposed Blockbuster Lands Astros $18M All-Star To Join Garrett Crochet
Making a blockbuster trade is great, but the Boston Red Sox should now be hungry for more.
When the Red Sox landed Garrett Crochet in a deal with the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday, they signaled to the rest of Major League Baseball that they were ready to rejoin the World Series hunt. And they couldn't have picked a better time to do so, with the American League looking wide open.
But is the rotation a finished product, even with Crochet pitching at the top? Not so, according to one Red Sox writer who believes another massive trade could be on the horizon.
Tim Crowley of NESN recently urged the Red Sox to consider trading for Astros two-time All-Star Framber Valdez, who has become a popular trade candidate in the wake of Houston general manager Dana Brown's pledge to consider all options this winter.
Valdez, 31, is a two-time All-Star who has spent his entire career in Houston, posting a 3.30 ERA overall and a 2.91 mark in 2024, finishing seventh in Cy Young voting. He was hugely important to the Astros' 2022 World Series title, going 3-0 with a 1.44 ERA in four postseason starts.
"The Houston Astros appear to... be listening on some of their top players, like left-handed starting pitcher Framber Valdez and outfielder Kyle Tucker, with a year remaining on their deals. The prospect of Valdez being available should ring positive alarms for the Red Sox," Crowley said.
"Valdez remains efficient and keeps hitters off-balanced with a legitimate sinker-curveball combination to establish his arsenal. The Red Sox know what he’s capable of and should absolutely consider an acquire-then-extend scenario for the quality starter."
Red Sox fans are painfully aware of how effective Valdez can be, especially in the postseason, because the last time Boston played in October, Valdez helped sink them with an eight-inning, one-run gem at Fenway Park in Game 5 of the 2021 ALCS.
If he could have more performances like that at Fenway, wearing the other uniform this time, Valdez would go from villain to hero in Boston quickly. And because he's a one-year rental on the wrong side of 30, one would hope they wouldn't have to pay an arm and a leg to get him.
