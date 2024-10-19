Red Sox Prospect 'Should Start At Second Base' On Opening Day, New Report Says
Are the Boston Red Sox going to promote one of their best prospects to a starting role on Opening Day 2025?
Boston has a plethora of options to choose from when it comes to the middle infield, but none are more intriguing (and more unproven at the big-league level) than Prospect of the Year Kristian Campbell, who has been outspoken about his preference for second base.
Ceddanne Rafaela and Vaughn Grissom are more proven options for Alex Cora at second, but Rafaela can easily play elsewhere if Cora were to go with Campbell at second.
At least one analyst believes Campbell should start at second next season, that being NESN’s Tim Crowley, who recently advocated on behalf of Campbell.
“The Red Sox still haven't found a stable second baseman to replace Dustin Pedroia and it's been over seven years,” Crowley said. “Luckily, those players are already in house to answer both of these current questions.”
“Kristian Campbell absolutely tore up the minor leagues in his meteoric rise through the Red Sox farm system. He jumped three levels and reached Triple-A Worcester. He's the dream for the current roster: a right-handed bat with developing power and defensive versatility.”
“When the Red Sox open the 2025 season against the Rangers, Campbell should start at second base.”
