Red Sox Provide Big Update On Injured All-Star Tanner Houck
The Boston Red Sox's starting rotation isn't at full strength right now.
Well, that has actually been the case all season to this point. There hasn't been a single game in which the expected rotation of Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford, Brayan Bello, and Lucas Giolito have all been healthy at the same time.
That won't be the case, at least in the near future, as well. Right now, Houck, Crawford, and Buehler are on the shelf.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora gave an update on Houck on Friday and although he didn't share a timeline for return, he did not that he didn't have any structural damage after undergoing an MRI, as shared by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.
"Red Sox' Tanner Houck (right flexor pronator strain) underwent an MRI on Thursday and has not structural damage," Smith said. "'I don’t know how long he’s going to be out,' Cora said. 'He’s getting treatment. Just get the inflammation out. Get him feeling better. At the same time, working on a few things. Just go to the lab, take a look at it and see what’s going on as far as like the delivery and the action of his pitches and all that. And hopefully when he comes back from the IL, he’s ready to go.'"
Houck has had a tough start to the season. He has made nine starts so far this season and has an 8.04 ERA and 32-to-17 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 43 2/2 innings pitched. Houck has allowed a league-high 39 earned runs and 57 base hits.
Hopefully, this Injured List stint is what he needs to get back on track.
