Rumored Red Sox Target 'Likely' To Be Traded; Major Deal Is Possible
The Boston Red Sox certainly have looked better than some expected them to.
Boston currently is in fourth place in the American League East with a 24-24 record but that doesn't truly tell the story of the season so far. The Red Sox surprisingly have had the best starting rotation in baseball this season and likely could have a much better record if it wasn't for a handful of high-impact injuries.
The Red Sox have navigated the injuries with grace and should get even better as reinforcements start to make their way back to the field. Plus, the Red Sox could end up adding to the roster around the trade deadline if they still are in contention for a playoff spot.
One player who has been mentioned as a trade option for the Red Sox dating back to last season is Miami Marlins ace Jesús Luzardo. He has been mentioned in trade rumors on multiple occasions but Miami opted to keep him heading into the 2024 campaign.
It doesn't sound like he will stick with the Marlins for much longer, though, as he's "likely" to be traded this season, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"(Miami's) next-best starter, Jesús Luzardo, has a 5.02 ERA over seven starts and spent time on the Injured List with elbow tightness," Bowden said. "However, he's pitched well in his first two starts back, striking out eight and walking two in 5 2/3 innings against the (Philadelphia Phillies), then striking out seven and walking none in six scoreless innings versus the (New York Mets). If Luzardo pitches well between now and the deadline, he's the Marlin most likely to be traded."
He could be moved and the Red Sox could use another starter. Boston's rotation has been fantastic so far this season, but it lost Garrett Whitlock possibly for the rest of the season due to an elbow injury. Maybe trading for Luzardo is the solution for Boston.
