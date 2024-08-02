Red Sox Rookie In 'Conversation' For AL Rookie Of The Year, Says Alex Cora
The Boston Red Sox are loaded with young stars, including one who has a chance to win American League Rookie of the Year.
Boston entered Friday two games back of the third spot in the AL Wild Card. The Red Sox are hoping to get back on track in August.
Boston has struggled lately, but one of their players who certainly hasn’t is 23-year-old rookie Ceddanne Rafaela, who is slashing .324/ .359/ .500 with five home runs since June 12.
Rafaela has overcompensated for a cold start to the season by playing himself into the AL Rookie of the Year race. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said this week that Rafaela is “part of the conversation” for AL Rookie of the Year, per Christopher Smith of Mass Live.
“What (Rafaela is) doing is very unique,” Cora said, per Smith. “To play center and to play shortstop a lot, that’s very unique. And I think offensively, he’s making strides. He’s getting better.”
Rafaela currently has the sixth-best odds to win AL Rookie of the Year at +1200, per Smith. Rookies with better odds are Colt Keith of the Detroit Tigers (+1000), Wyatt Langford of the Texas Rangers (+700), Austin Wells of the New York Yankees (+450), Luis Gil of the Yankees (+280), and Colton Cowser of the Baltimore Orioles (+125).
Rafaela has been durable this season, starting in 101 of 107 games for Boston. Jarren Duran has started in every game. Both Rafaela and Duran represent the youth movement that is driving Boston’s success in 2024.
The Red Sox will need Rafaela to stay hot as they battle for playoff positioning this month.
More MLB: Red Sox Acquire Veteran Setup Man With 'Playoff Experience' From Angels