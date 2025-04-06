Red Sox Rookie 'Playing Up To His Ceiling' Might Have Signed Bargain Extension
The Boston Red Sox are exciting again, and their rising star rookie is a big reason why.
Kristian Campbell has exploded onto the Major League Baseball scene to begin the 2025 season, and Red Sox Nation is loving it.
Boston’s front office is pleased, too, which is why they just inked Campbell to an eight-year extension.
On Sunday, Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter included Campbell in a new, “buy/sell” article about hot starts around MLB. Not surprisingly, Reuter — like the Red Sox’s brass — is a believer in Campbell’s long-term potential.
“One of the biggest breakout prospects of the 2024 season, Kristian Campbell hit .330/.439/.558 with 32 doubles, 20 home runs, 77 RBI and 24 steals in 115 games last season while reaching Triple-A,” Reuter wrote.
“A fourth-round pick in the 2023 draft, he went from fringe prospect to elite up-and-comer in the course of a year, and he continued to impress this spring to win the starting second base job.”
“The Red Sox provided a further vote of confidence when he was inked to an eight-year, $60 million extension, and with a 60-hit, 60-power offensive profile he is playing up to his ceiling right out of the gates. Verdict: Buy.”
Entering Sunday’s doubleheader versus the St. Louis Cardinals, Campbell was slashing .423/.515/.808 with two home runs, four doubles, and five RBI through the first eight games of the season (and his career).
The 22-year-old has wowed scouts and teammates alike with his absurd bat speed and exit velocity, and there’s no telling how good he can become.
If Campbell continues to develop on an incline like he did in 2024, that $60 million extension might look like a massive bargain for Boston in the coming years.
More MLB: Red Sox Could Acquire Brewers Ace In Surprising Blockbuster Trade