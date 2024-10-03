Red Sox Rumored $200 Million Target Opens Door To Free Agency With Post
The Boston Red Sox have plenty of money to spend and multiple holes to fill this winter.
The big moves the Red Sox should consider are at least one right-handed bat for the middle of the lineup, at least one starting pitcher, and multiple high-leverage relievers. Boston has a great young core to build around, and now if it can add a few high-impact veterans around them, the Red Sox could be cooking in 2025.
One thing that the 2024 Major League Baseball playoffs should show is that anything can happen. All you have to do is get in; then it's anyone's game. The Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals already have surprised people and advanced to the National League Division Series over the Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles.
Anything can happen, and the Red Sox should be aggressive. Because of this, the club has been linked to seemingly every big-name player who will be available, even if a move is unrealistic.
With the Astros out of the playoffs, third baseman Alex Bregman's career in town could be coming to an end. There have been rumors building about a possible split, and he added flame to the fire after Houston was eliminated by taking to social media with a post some have interpreted as a goodbye.
"Thank you Houston," Bregman posted.
Bregman already has been linked to a handful of teams, including surprisingly the Red Sox. Agent Scott Boras hinted that Bregman could move to second base and open the door for a team like the Red Sox. He is a great right-handed hitter and is projected to get a deal near $200 million this winter. Or at least that's what he wants.
It would be a little shocking if he were to end up in Boston even if he did switch to second base.
