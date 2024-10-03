Rangers $4 Million Two-Time All-Star Could Be Prime Fit For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox will enter the offseason with a few clear holes to fill and plenty of money to do so if the team opts to.
While this is the case, not every hole will require a massive contract. Boston's wish list should include at least one frontline starting pitcher this winter, one or two right-handed bats, and at least one or two high-leverage relievers.
The Red Sox's biggest expenditures -- through free agency or trade -- likely will be for a starter or righty bat. Boston doesn't need to spend heavily on the bullpen to add significant pieces. The Red Sox will need to put a focus on the spot, though. The bullpen arguably is the biggest reason why the club struggled in the second half of the season and missed the playoffs.
Boston needs to add multiple pieces this winter -- especially with Kenley Jansen expected to leave.
A high-leverage reliever should be a priority this winter, and one who would make a lot of sense is two-time All-Star Kirby Yates. He spent the 2024 season as a member of the Texas Rangers and had the best season of his career while earning his second All-Star nod. He logged a 1.17 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched to go with 33 saves.
Boston wouldn't necessarily need him to be a closer with Liam Hendriks on the team as well, but at least some high-leverage role. He is now 37 years old and, because of his age, is projected to get a deal worth just over $4 million this winter for one year. A deal like that wouldn't break the bank. It would fill a massive hole while leaving money to spend elsewhere.
