Red Sox Rumors: Boston Reportedly Pursuing Diamondbacks Stud
Time is ticking on the Boston Red Sox to make an impact move before the 6 p.m. ET trade deadline.
Thus far, the Red Sox have made just one move of any significance, acquiring left-handed reliever Steven Matz from the St. Louis Cardinals. That puts a lot of pressure on chief baseball officer Craig Breslow to beat the buzzer and bring in a starting pitcher.
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Red Sox are working on that objective as the clock is ticking.
On Thursday, Heyman reported that the Red Sox are "pursuing top starters," specifically naming Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly.
Kelly, a 36-year-old whose contract expires at the end of the season, owns a 3.22 ERA in 22 starts this season for Arizona. He's put up 3.2 bWAR and 128 innings, both of which would rank second in the Red Sox rotation behind ace Garrett Crochet.
Kelly also last pitched on Saturday, so he'd be lined up to start Friday's series opener against the Houston Astros - and new acquisition Carlos Correa.
Chris Cotillo of MassLive also reported earlier on Thursday that the Diamondbacks would require a return in a Kelly trade that outweighs the value of a compensational draft pick that they could obtain if he rejected their qualifying offer before free agency.
It's a bare minimum for Breslow to land at least one starter before the deadline, and Kelly would be an awfully good one. It's a high-stakes day in Boston, and news of a trade can't come soon enough for restless fans.