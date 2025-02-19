Red Sox’s Alex Bregman Weighs In On Rafael Devers’ 3B Comments
The Boston Red Sox have one of the best rosters in baseball on paper right now.
Spring Training is officially here and although there’s a lot to be excited about, there has been an odd buzz around the team over the last few days.
Boston third baseman Rafael Devers made it clear that he doesn’t want to move off third base. This isn’t anything different than what was reported throughout the offseason. Devers is just 28 years old and clearly wants to play third base. That’s probably what you would hope for from one of your team’s biggest stars and competitors.
The club will sort it all out but the team’s newest start Alex Bregman weighed in Devers’ recent comments, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
“I think everybody here believes in their abilities,” Bregman said. “I think all of us believe that if we all put together a good effort this season, we have a really good chance of being a winning baseball team. I can only talk for myself but I’ll play wherever helps the team win.”
The team will sort out whatever is going to happen defensively in the infield. What’s true is that Boston is going to need both Devers and Bregman in the lineup if it wants to make some noise in the American League in 2025. There is a lot of promise with this team. No matter what, it’s nice to have Devers and Bregman in town.
More MLB: Red Sox Legend David Ortiz Addresses Rafael Devers-Alex Bregman 3B Debate