Red Sox's Alex Cora Makes Opinion Of Rafael Devers Move Extremely Clear
Will the Boston Red Sox end up making a club-altering change in the organization?
Boston has a hole at first base and there really is no end in sight for the position. Romy González is likely going to be team's short term fix, but who will help fill the hole in the long run? There's options in free agency or the trade market, but what about an internal piece? With Triston Casas going down, speculation has picked up involving designated hitter Rafael Devers.
Manager Alex Cora weighed in on the idea and made it clear that he doesn't want to make that move, as shared by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"From my end right now, no,” Cora said as transcribed by Cotillo. “We asked him to do something in spring training. In the beginning, he didn’t agree with it. Now, he’s very comfortable doing what he’s doing. Like I told you guys in spring training, he’s my DH.
"It’s not delicate at all,” Cora continued. “We made a decision. We talked to him. He’s a DH."
That's pretty fair. Moving Devers from third base to designated hitter in Spring Training was obviously a pretty major thing. It was one of the biggest talking points of the offseason overall and led to some negative buzz for a bit. He's red-hot right now and has been solid in the role. It would be a lot to now ask him to make another major change.
