Red Sox's Garrett Crochet Addresses Looming Concern Amid Cy Young Push
Where would the Boston Red Sox be without Garrett Crochet?
Sunday's workmanlike performance was just the latest big outing from Crochet when the Red Sox desperately needed it. The lefty now owns a record of 11-4 on the season after Boston's 6-1 win, and the Red Sox have now won eight of his last nine starts.
Crochet has been everything the Red Sox could have dreamed when they acquired him from the Chicago White Sox in December. But the 26-year-old is also approaching uncharted territory, which has to be at least a mild concern for the Boston coaching staff.
Because he spent most of last season on an innings limit, and worked as a reliever for most of his time with the White Sox, Crochet has never thrown more than 146 innings in a season. He's now got a league-leading total of 135 1/3 as of Monday.
But Crochet is doing his best to downplay any sort of concern that might accompany his projected leap into the 200 range.
“Well, last year I jumped like 130 [innings from 2023],” Crochet pointed out, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. “I'm not saying I have to jump that again. I think that that would be impossible. But I think I’ve really set myself up for the season, to go out there with no leash necessary."
"I've been feeling really good throughout the season. And the five days in between my starts, I really feel like I'm prepared and doing a lot to get my body in the right position to have success, and to continue to get length throughout the year.”
Crochet has thrown at least eight innings three times this year, and at least seven innings on nine occasions. It's been impressive to see him become accustomed to working deep into games, considering he'd never thrown a pitch in the eighth as a starter before this season.
It will be vital to monitor Crochet's arm health and watch his pitch data for any signs of fatigue. But as long as he remains full-go, the Red Sox have to feel ecstatic about what he can give them whenever he takes to the hill.
Plus, if Crochet can lead the league in innings for a full season, he has to like his odds at taking home the American League Cy Young Award.