Red Sox's Jarren Duran Breaks Silence On Possible Trade Out Of Boston
With every loss, the odds of the Boston Red Sox trading away some of their key players seem to grow by a few percentage points.
The Red Sox dropped their sixth straight game on Friday night, an ugly 9-0 blowout against the Toronto Blue Jays. It was their first home game since the infamous Rafael Devers trade; Boston is now 3-7 since sending its best hitter to the San Francisco Giants.
The trade rumors may be new to some players on the team, but outfielder Jarren Duran has heard his name mentioned for most of the season. The Red Sox have an outfield logjam, which would have been far worse in the short term if Devers were still around, but needs to be addressed by the start of 2026 at the latest.
It's a lot for a player to digest in an already tumultuous season, but Duran is doing his best to take it in stride.
During his recent appearance on the "Section 10 Podcast," Duran gave a candid answer about his mentality regarding a possible trade.
"Honestly, the way I think about it is I have absolutely no say and no control. So why would I even give it two thoughts?" Duran said. "That's the way I think about it.
"If it happens, I'll probably break down crying having to say goodbye to (Rob) Refsnyder and Trevor Story and the boys. That'll happen, but at the end of the day, it's like, I have absolutely no control. The more I feed that into my own brain, the more it's gonna tear me up. So I just don't really think about it. And if it happens, it happens. But at the end of the day, I have no control."
Duran had a phenomenal 2024 campaign, but in 2025, he's been about an average major leaguer. That could cut both ways; the Red Sox might be more inclined to trade him, but other teams won't want to pay an inflated price.
The 40-43 Red Sox will try once again to get some semblance of offense cooking on Saturday night against the Blue Jays' Chris Bassitt. For Duran, it's yet another day to try and recapture the 2024 magic, whether that means he gets to stay or has to go.
