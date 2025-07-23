Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox's Latest Joe Ryan Trade Update Doesn't Sound Promising

Just don't stand pat...

Jackson Roberts

Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox have been talking a big game about making meaningful additions at the trade deadline, so Wednesday's latest update is a bit of a red flag.

In a comprehensive trade deadline preview, ESPN's Jeff Passan suggested that the Red Sox might not be all that likely to make "large-scale" moves, based on the insider's intel from around the league.

"At this moment, the Red Sox are not inclined to engage in any large-scale deadline moves," Passan wrote. "Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has said the team wants to add after trading Devers, and while it would surprise no one if they did, Boston is an organization that deeply values operating efficiently, and a market like this is the epitome of inefficient.

"Holding now would speak to the Red Sox's comfort with their current roster and the exceptional price to bolster it."

"But what about Joe Ryan?" you might be asking.

It's no secret that the Red Sox love the idea of acquiring the Minnesota Twins star, who would be a 1B to Garrett Crochet's 1A in the starting rotation. And if they can't get Ryan, fans might still dare to dream on a trade for the Kansas City Royals' Kris Bubic or the Washington Nationals' MacKenzie Gore.

Passan's updates on Ryan, though, aren't encouraging. He indicated that the price for the first-time All-Star, who is under team control through 2027, would be sky-high.

"Teams adore Joe Ryan, and while he is perhaps the best arm available of any in the mix at the deadline, teams look at what the Twins are asking for to acquire (relievers Jhoan) Duran or (Griffin) Jax -- at least two top-100-caliber prospects -- and aren't inclined to spend a whole lot of time workshopping deals for a top-10 starter this season with two more years of club control," Passan wrote.

"Maybe (the Red Sox) pony up to get Ryan, seeing it the same way they did in the four-prospect haul it took to land Crochet, but for now, at least, they simply haven't been willing to go there."

The idea that the price for Ryan might be too rich for the Red Sox's blood is understandable. But there's a difference to saying no to one king's ransom and standing pat completely.

There are still lots of good starting pitchers out there, though many are rentals, and Boston has a golden opportunity to break a three-year playoff drought. A light Red Sox deadline haul akin to 2024's disaster would send fans spiraling.

