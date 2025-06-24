Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer Discusses Possibly Changing Positions
The Boston Red Sox have imminent infield questions, but Marcelo Mayer is here to be a solution.
With Alex Bregman expected to return to the lineup before the All-Star break, everyone’s wondering how Red Sox manager Alex Cora will reshuffle the infield.
Since Bregman was sent to the Injured List in May, Boston’s rookie stud Mayer was called up to play third base, and Mayer has been an awesome addition to the Red Sox since arriving.
With Boston having a veteran two-time All-Star at shortstop in Trevor Story, Cora may move Mayer to second base once Bregman takes back over the hot corner.
On Monday, Mayer was asked about potentially moving to second base and how much he values having defensive versatility, per NESN.
“It helps a lot,” Mayer said.
“Obviously, when Alex comes back, who knows what's going to happen, but like I said before, I’m willing to play anywhere in the field. I'm going to give my 100 percent (wherever) they want me to play.”
Mayer was also asked about his experience level at second base.
“I played like two or three games in Triple-A (there) before I got called up … so not much. I had a little bit of (exposure to second base during) Spring Training with the Big League squad.”
“But yeah, not much, but I think it's something that I could pick up with some reps.”
Time will tell whether Mayer will end up at second base.
An alternative option would be to move Story to second, shifting Mayer back to his natural position at shortstop.
All eyes will be on Cora.
