Red Sox’s Projected Decision On All-Star Walker Buehler
The Boston Red Sox signed Walker Buehler this past offseason, but he hasn’t been what the team hoped for yet.
Buehler has started 13 games so far this season for the Red Sox and has pitched a 6.29 ERA. That's certainly not what he wants and his inconsistent stretch early on has led to some trade buzz.
There have been rumors about his future over the last couple of weeks. Could they look to trade the former All-Star, or will they keep him through the season?
Sports Illustrated’s Nick Selbe and Will Laws predicted that the Red Sox will end up keeping him rather than flipping him before the trade deadline.
"No. 17. Walker Buehler, Boston Red Sox SP," Selbe and Laws said. "2025 stats: 5–5, 6.29 ERA, 5.74 FIP, 1.57 WHIP, 56 K, 29 BB, -0.4 fWAR in 63 IP. Best fits: Dodgers, Cubs, Astros, Mets. Buehler’s numbers to date look like a massive disappointment until you realize they’re more or less in keeping with what he did in his final year with the Dodgers.
"His postseason heroics might have made the Red Sox brush aside his regular season struggles, and perhaps they’ll buoy his trade value for a contending team looking for someone who’s proven capable of getting outs in October, either as a starter or in relief. Prediction: Not traded."
Buehler has struggled but he has All-Star pedigree and has had success in the playoffs. This is a guy you want around your team, they just have to get him on the right track now.
