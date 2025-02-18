Red Sox's Triston Casas Takes Firm Stance On Rafael Devers-Alex Bregman 3B Debate
The Boston Red Sox's third base position is quickly becoming the biggest debacle of the preseason.
On Monday, longtime starter Rafael Devers was asked if he would accept a swap to designated hitter in deference to free-agent signee Alex Bregman. Devers emphatically answered "no," which became the hot button topic of the day on Red Sox social media.
Now, first baseman Triston Casas is taking a strong stance on the ever-popular debate topic.
On Tuesday, Casas gave a strong take that Devers should remain the starter and Bregman should shift to second base, despite winning the Gold Glove in the American League at the hot corner with the Houston Astros last season.
"I think it's Raffy Devers' position," Casas said (via NESN). "He's done it for a really long time now and I think he's only getting better at that position... I think he's the best third baseman in the league. I wouldn't take anybody over him."
"I think Bregman should play second base. I think he's going to make the transition well. I think he's athletic enough."
Casas was also asked whether he thought any of the Red Sox's top prospects, a group which includes second base candidate Kristian Campbell, should make the Opening Day roster.
"No," he said, per MassLive's Christopher Smith. "I think we’ve got some grown men up there right now that need to iron some things out. We need to show up and see what that first little taste of us altogether looks like. I think their time is going to come. And it could be earlier rather than later. But I think for right now the roster is beautiful."
The third-year first baseman has become well-known for speaking his mind, for better or worse. One can't fault him for sticking up for his longtime teammate in Devers, but it's reasonable to question whether or not he should give such strong takes when ultimately, the decisions are out of his hands.
Eventually, the games will begin and the third base job will work itself out. And Bregman and Devers are going to be impact bats at the top of the Boston order, no matter where they're playing. But during spring training, this is all there is to talk about, so the talk will be loud.
Perhaps Casas was simply trying to take some of the heat off Devers on Tuesday. But if the Red Sox were hoping the controversy would die down in short order, it appears they won't be getting their wish.
