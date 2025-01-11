Red Sox's Triston Casas Takes Hard Stance On Future In Boston
There has been a lot of chatter this offseason about the future of Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas.
Casas is just 24 years old and won't be a free agent until 2029. He has all of the upside in the world and has shown flashes that he can be an All-Star-level player. While this is the case, he missed most of the 2024 season due to a rib cartilage injury.
The young slugger has been in trade rumors all offseason to this point, although he remains with the organization. He's cost-controlled and shouldn't be traded unless the team is blown away with a massive no-brainer of a deal. That doesn't seem likely because he missed a lot of time last year.
The trade chatter has continued all offseason, but the young slugger certainly made it known what he hopes the team does on Saturday on WEEI, as transcribed by Red Sox Stats on X.
"Hopefully I put up some numbers, and we get back to contract extension talks," Casas said. "The Sox were my first team and hopefully my last. I play for the six letters on my chest."
If you are a Red Sox fan, this is the best thing to hear. Casas has had an odd offseason to this point, but he continues to make it known that he wants to stick around.
MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo shared a separate quote from Casas about sticking around in Boston.
"I would love to play the rest of my career here but if it’s elsewhere, March 28, no matter where it’s at, I’m gonna play a major league game," Casas said as transcribed by Cotillo.
It certainly sounds like Casas wants to stay in Boston.
