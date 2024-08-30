Red Sox Shortstop's Improbable Comeback Bid Takes Another Big Step Forward
April sure was a long time ago. That's true in more ways than ever for the Boston Red Sox.
That 7-3 West Coast road trip to kick off the season feels like a fever dream at this point. Red Sox pitchers were untouchable. Star Red Sox hitters couldn't buy a base knock, but Reese McGuire was going off.
And, of course, hearts all over Red Sox nation dropped when shortstop Trevor Story collapsed to the ground in shallow left field at Angel Stadium, clutching his shoulder and writhing in pain. He suffered a dislocated shoulder and a fractured glenoid rim.
Though Story left the possibility open for a late-season return at the time, it seemed like the longshot of all longshots at the time. But he's gradually progressed as the second half has gone along, and now Story is ready to face his biggest test yet.
According to Christopher Smith of MassLive, Story will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Sunday. The plan is for Story to serve as a designated hitter on Sunday, then play shortstop on Monday.
Story, 31, is in his third season with the Red Sox, and it's the third-straight year he has missed major time due to injury. After being limited to 94 games and 43 games in the first year of his six-year, $140 million contract, Story appeared in just eight contests in March and April before the injury.
It's unclear exactly what Story will bring to the table if and when he returns to the big leagues. But manager Alex Cora certainly seems excited at the possibility of his Opening Day shortstop's return.
“Whenever he’s ready, he’s going to help us," Cora said, per Smith. "The athlete, the defense, the base runner. Obviously understanding that the offensive part of it is always a challenge when you come from a long period of absence. But we’ll take the athlete. And I think the athlete is going to help us."
The Red Sox obviously have little margin for error, trailing the Minnesota Twins by 3 1/2 games for a playoff spot entering play Friday. Any help is welcome, and we'll soon see if Story can provide any for this Boston ballclub.
