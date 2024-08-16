Red Sox Sign Lefty Hurler Who Could Become MLB's Oldest Active Player
The Boston Red Sox are signing a 44-year-old pitcher to a minor league contract.
That pitcher is none other than Rich Hill, also known as “Dick Mountain”, whose inevitable return to the Red Sox began popping up in the press this week as a growing narrative.
Hill was also recently linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees once it became clear that his return to Major League Baseball was near on the horizon. Hill has pitched for 13 MLB teams in his career, including a handful of stints with the Red Sox. He will report to Triple-A Worcester Red Sox by Monday, according to a press release from ESPN that cites insider Buster Olney.
“Left-handed pitcher Rich Hill is signing a minor-league contract with the Boston Red Sox, a source told ESPN's Buster Olney on Thursday,” the release said. “Hill, 44, will report to Triple-A Worcester on Sunday or Monday, Olney reports.”
“The deal marks a return to Boston for Hill, who has logged five seasons with the Red Sox (2010 to 2012, 2015 and 2022) in his 19-year career. … In 2023, Hill pitched for the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres and became a free agent in the offseason. Hill is 90-73 with a career 4.01 ERA.”
How long will it be before Hill is pitching at Fenway Park again? Boston is in need of reliable starting pitching, especially given the recent injury of James Paxton. Hill’s age-defying return to Boston will be an interesting story to monitor as the Red Sox continue to wrestle for Wild Card positioning.
The oldest active player in MLB this season is Justin Verlander, who at 41 is three years Hill's junior.
