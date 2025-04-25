Red Sox Slumping Slugger 'Has Been A Nightmare,' Claims MLB Writer
What is the Boston Red Sox’s biggest concern at the moment?
Boston entered Friday with a 14-13 record and it would be easy to argue that their starting pitching rotation — having been impacted by a handful of injuries — remains the most glaring question mark.
Brayan Bello’s first start back from the Injured List was encouraging, however.
The Red Sox offense has been characterized by some surprises, Trevor Story’s excellent production being first and foremost among them, at least from a positive standpoint.
On a darker note, Boston’s talented first baseman has really struggled, something that hasn’t escaped The Athletic’s Jim Bowden.
“Reason for pessimism: Rafael Devers continues to struggle in his transition from third base to DH, batting .202 with only two homers, Triston Casas has been a nightmare at first base, hitting .171 with three homers and playing below-average defense,” Bowden wrote on Friday.
Casas’s numbers heading into Friday were even slightly worse than at the time of Bowden’s writing: .167/.263/.310.
The 25-year-old first baseman entered the 2025 season with big expectations. Some even speculated that Casas could deliver a 40-home-run season.
Boston is hoping that Casas gets it going soon. He’s a career .241/.348/.456 hitter, so even if a slugfest season doesn’t ensue, you have to think that Casas’s current numbers won’t remain hideous for much longer.
Casas’s next chance to get back on track will be a weekend three-game slate versus the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
