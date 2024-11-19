Red Sox 'Sneaky Contender' To Poach Yankees Star In Game-Changing Move
If the Boston Red Sox somehow can find a way to bring Juan Soto to town this offseason, there is no reason why the team wouldn't be able to make a deep playoff run in 2025.
Injuries aside, the Red Sox would have one of the best players in baseball to go along with one of the top young cores out there. Add in another frontline starting pitcher and you would have a real contender.
Boston has been linked to Soto for weeks, although it seemed like the team was just doing due diligence at the beginning of the pursuit. That isn't the case any longer. It sounds like the Red Sox are ready to spend big and want to bring Soto to town.
It would be a franchise-altering move and could be just what the team needs. The New York Mets and New York Yankees still are considered by some to be the frontrunners for Soto, but MLB.com's Ian Browne called the Red Sox a "sneaky contender" and opened up about their chances to sign Soto.
"For the past several weeks, the scuttlebutt surrounding Juan Soto is that the massive free-agent deal he will land this offseason will be with one of the New York teams," Browne said. "But there’s another team lurking and ready to reassert its status as a big-market team, one that can flex its muscles in sweepstakes for franchise players like Soto.
"That team is the Boston Red Sox, who offer some selling points -- beyond the massive outlay of money -- that could entice Soto...The Red Sox need someone like Soto who can perform at a transcendent level on the field while enthusiastically representing the team’s brand off the field."
A deal shouldn't be considered likely, but it does seem like there is more of a chance than there was a week ago.
More MLB: Red Sox Eyeing $13 Million Cy Young Award Winner, Per Insider