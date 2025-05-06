Red Sox 'Special' Talent Projected To Land $200 Million-Plus Deal
The Boston Red Sox's farm system clearly is in overdrive right now.
Over the last few years, the Red Sox's scouts and developmental staff clearly have done a great job. And some credit should be given to former chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom as well. The Red Sox haven't had the success at the big league level that they wanted, but they have developed some future stars and already have gotten some positive impact of that from young infielder Kristian Campbell.
Campbell currently looks like the clear-cut American League Rookie of the Year. He's currently slashing .290/.394/.477 with four homers, 12 RBIs, two stolen bases, 19 walks, and eight doubles in 30 games played. He's looked like an All-Star-level player and already has inked an extension with Boston. He's just 22 years old and clearly is going to be a major player for this team for a long time.
ESPN's Jeff Passan shared an intriguing column on Tuesday in which he put projected "mega-contracts" for players in different tiers. Campbell made his column in the $200 million-plus range.
"Kristian Campbell, 2B/OF, Boston Red Sox: It's odd to include a player who signed an extension a month ago, but the 22-year-old Campbell's bat is that special," Passan said. "Boston has him locked up for the next eight years at $60 million with two club options on top of that, which means if he makes it to free agency, Campbell will be 32 on Opening Day in ... 2035. If he is what the Red Sox think he is, though, chances are they'll try to make him a one-uniform player before then -- and that would be a $200 million-plus proposition."
