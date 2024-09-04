Red Sox Star Called Boston's Worst Contract In 2024 Despite Imminent Return
The Boston Red Sox have had some really bad injury luck this season.
Boston entered the season with extremely low expectations. The Red Sox looked good out of the gate and then injuries began to derail the season. Boston lost pitcher Lucas Giolito before the season began and yet the rotation was among the best in baseball early on.
Things started to take a turn for the worse as the offense started getting bitten by the injury. Star shortstop Trevor Story went down with a shoulder injury that looked like it was going to take him out for the rest of the season. Story could be back as soon as this week, but has appeared in just eight games at the big league level in 2024.
Because of this, he was called Boston's "Worst Bang-For-Your-Buck Player" by Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter.
"2024 Salary: $22.5 million (11.9% of payroll)," Reuter said. "Three years into his six-year, $140 million contract, shortstop Trevor Story has played a grand total of 145 games for the Boston Red Sox.
"That includes only eight games this year before he was sidelined with a shoulder injury that required major surgery, and to this point, the Red Sox have paid roughly $59.2 million for 3.5 WAR worth of production. The 31-year-old began a rehab assignment at Triple-A on Sept. 1 as he looks to make it back before the end of the regular season."
Things haven't worked out for Story yet with Boston, but now that his return is imminent, maybe things could change.
