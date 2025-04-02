Red Sox Star Controversially Snubbed From All-Star Predictions List
Not everyone is as high on Garrett Crochet as the Boston Red Sox, apparently.
Boston signed Crochet to a six-year, $170 million contract extension on Monday, solidifying their long-term faith in the 25-year-old pitcher. Red Sox chief baseball officer said that Crochet’s best years are ahead of him when asked about the deal this week.
Crochet was an All-Star last season for the Chicago White Sox in his first year as a starting pitcher. Not many baseball fans would be surprised to see Crochet return to the All-Star game in 2025, but don’t count Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter among them.
On Wednesday, Reuter released his predictions for the 2025 Major League Baseball All-Star rosters, and Crochet was nowhere to be found on the American League list.
Here are the starting pitchers that Reuter did include:
Zach Eflin (Baltimore Orioles), Logan Gilbert (Seattle Mariners), Ryan Pepiot (Tampa Bay Rays), Cole Ragans (Kansas City Royals), Joe Ryan (Minnesota Twins), Tarik Skubal (Detroit Tigers), Jeffrey Springs (Athletics), and Framber Valdez (Houston Astros).
Crochet’s omission from Reuter’s list is sure to puzzle Red Sox fans.
The southpaw hurler will take the mound on Wednesday in Baltimore for his second start in a Boston uniform. Crochet was the Red Sox’s Opening Day starter in Arlington versus the Texas Rangers. He allowed two earned runs in five innings of work to go along with four strikeouts and two walks.
Crochet is officially in Boston to stay, and if all goes according to plan, he’ll have many All-Star selections on his resume by the time his career with the Red Sox comes to an end.
