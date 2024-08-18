Red Sox Star 'Will Appear On Some MVP Ballots' Amid Productive 2024
The Boston Red Sox might miss the playoffs, but that won’t stop American League MVP voters from giving one of Boston’s stars ample consideration.
The Red Sox have collected twelve AL MVP trophies in team history: Mookie Betts (2018), Dustin Pedroia (2008), Mo Vaughn (1995), Roger Clemens (1986), Jim Rice (1978), Fred Lynn (1975), Carl Yastrzemski (1967), Jackie Jensen (1958), Ted Williams (1946, 1949), Jimmie Foxx (1938), and Tris Speaker (1912).
Ted Williams is the only player in franchise history to have won MVP twice.
Who will be Boston’s next MVP? Rafael Devers? Jarren Duran?
Both players are talented enough, and in fact, a new report suggests one of them will receive MVP votes this season.
In a piece entitled “Ranking the 10 MLB Players Who Have Taken the Biggest Leaps in 2024”, Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly ranked Duran at No. 3 and asserted that the All-Star outfielder will be on some voters’ MVP ballots.
“Duran has turned in a fabulous season, joining (Tanner) Houck as a major reason why the Red Sox find themselves in the thick of a playoff race,” Kelly said.
“Duran played very well across 102 games for the Red Sox a year ago, but the 27-year-old has emerged as a legitimate franchise cornerstone this season. In addition to winning All-Star Game MVP, Duran leads baseball with 13 triples and has the top mark in the AL with 36 doubles.”
“Further assuring that Duran will appear on some MVP ballots are his 16 defensive runs saved between center and left field, which is that much more impressive when you consider how quirky that area of Fenway Park is.”
Duran has displayed robust durability this season, starting every game for the Red Sox outside of his recent two-game suspension.
Duran won’t win MVP this year unless he produces on the level of prime Babe Ruth for the last 40-plus games and Boston wins the AL East (anything’s possible, right?).
Still, receiving any votes at all for the elusive award would be a massive accomplishment for Duran at this point in his career.
