Red Sox Surprisingly Linked To Three-Time All-Star, Former Hit King In Free Agency
You can't build a World Series-winning team only with young talent. The veterans have a role to play as well.
For the Boston Red Sox, youth is in abundance these days. There have never been more young and exciting position player prospects in the building at Fenway Park, and that's something worth celebrating.
However, to balance out their lineup in 2024, it would be wise to add at least one more veteran. Shortstop Trevor Story has struggled to stay healthy and outfielder Rob Refsnyder doesn't have much name recognition, which means the young guns in the Red Sox clubhouse haven't had any obvious clubhouse leaders to look to for an example on the diamond.
If the Red Sox are looking for a quality veteran utility player, there's really only one that stands out on the market. Hannah Filippo of FanSided named Whit Merrifield, a three-time All-Star and two-time American League hits leader coming off a down year with the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves, as a top target.
"Whit Merrifield is an ideal bench candidate that would add substantial depth. He’s a three-time All-Star who knows how to run the bases and has a high fielding IQ. Though he put up a career-low batting average of .222 last year, Merrifield’s past success greatly outweighs one subpar season," Filippo said.
"Merrifield has plenty of good at-bats left in him and his defense is still solid. His righty bat would fit in well in Boston, and his contract will be a great deal for his value-add. If Merrifield isn’t snatched by another team by February, the Sox may shuffle around their current bench infielders to make room for him."
Whether Merrifield fits in Boston is more of a question for the player than the team. Entering his age-36 season, it's hard to tell how Merrifield views his own potential. He was an All-Star in 2023 (though he finished the season with mediocre statistics), but cratered in 2024 to the point of being released by the Phillies.
If Merrifield is willing to accept a primary bench role for a team he views as up-and-coming, the Red Sox seem like a natural fit. He could also be a mentor to all of the top position player prospects making their way to the big leagues, which could be worth just as much as any contributions on the field.
