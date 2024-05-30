Red Sox Surprisingly Mentioned As Landing Spot For Blue Jays Superstar
Could the Boston Red Sox swing a major trade ahead of the deadline this summer?
Boston has plenty of talent on the roster but injuries have significantly impacted the team this season. The Red Sox seemingly haven't been at full strength for a single game yet this season and yet they have been able to float around .500.
The Red Sox certainly are in contention for an American League Wild Card spot and adding some more firepower around the deadline certainly could help. Boston will be busy and there is sure going to be plenty of rumors and speculation over the next few months. Some ideas could end up coming to fruition, while others will be nothing more than speculation.
Boston also has the prospect capital needed to get seemingly any deal done. Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer compiled a list of the most likely landing spots for Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette and surprisingly mentioned the Red Sox at No. 10.
"It's hard to imagine the Blue Jays trading Bichette to an AL East rival, much less one that only has one foot in contention," Rymer said. "But since the Red Sox are without Trevor Story and getting an MLB-low .423 OPS from second base, they're worth thinking about anyway."
Rymer noted a deal is unlikely and that certainly is the case. Boston could use some help at shortstop right now after losing Story, but there is a chance top prospect Marcelo Mayer could make his big league debut this season so Bichette wouldn't work more so because of the fact that he could block the young infielder.
If the Red Sox are going to acquire a shortstop, it likely would be a rental rather than someone under contract next season, like Bichette.
