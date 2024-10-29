Red Sox Told To Keep $2 Million Fan-Favorite Even With Retirement Questions
Will the Boston Red Sox keep one of their most surprising outfielders around in 2025?
Boston landed outfielder Rob Refsnyder ahead of the 2023 season, and he has been everything the team could've hoped for and more. He had never appeared in more than 58 games in a big league season, but he topped that in each of the last two years.
Refsnyder appeared in 89 games in 2023 and 93 games in 2024. He had a career year in 2024 with 11 home runs and 40 RBIs. He has been an integral piece for Boston off the bench, but now he has a $2 million option for the 2025 season. There have been some questions about whether Refsnyder will retire, but the Boston Globe's Peter Abraham urged the team to pick up the option and "sweeten the deal" to keep him around.
"The team holds a $2 million option on Rob Refsnyder. That’s not automatic, as Refsnyder could decide to retire. Perhaps the Sox will sweeten the deal to keep the valuable righthanded hitter and team-chemistry builder around for another season."
Refsnyder has been fantastic for Boston and has developed into a fan favorite. Boston needs right-handed offensive help. Refsnyder was one of the team's best right-handed hitters in 2024. It would be tough to lose him.
Hopefully, the Red Sox pick up his option and find a way to keep him around in 2025. He certainly deserves it.
More MLB: Red Sox Urged To Trade Slugger To Make Room For $119 Million Star