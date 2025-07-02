Red Sox Told To Trade $21 Million Former World Series Hero
We are just a few weeks away from the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
It will pass on July 31st and then all of the wild speculation will finally be able to come to an end for the time being. Boston is a team that is seemingly right in the midde. Will the Red Sox buy? Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has made it sound like that's what he wants to do. But, the Red Sox entered play on Wednesday below .500 at 42-44 before a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds.
There's enough talent in the organization to believe that they can turn things around, but these next few weeks will determine that.
July is here so now things are starting to get real. It's interesting to see the perception around the organization right now. For example, ESPN's David Schoenfield shared a column talking about one player each team should acquire or trade away before the deadline. Rather than mentioning a piece for Boston to add, Schoenfield suggested that the Red Sox should trade Walker Buehler away.
"Boston Red Sox: Trade away Walker Buehler," Schoenfield said. "Let's see ... since trading Rafael Devers, the Red Sox have gone 6-8. Maybe they won't be better the rest of the season without him. They could look to add a starting pitcher if they think they'll remain in contention or go crazy on top of the Devers trade and deal one of their outfielders (Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu) with fellow outfielder Roman Anthony now in the majors. Or maybe they even see what they can get for Alex Bregman, who can opt out of his contract after the season but has said he's open to extension talks.
"The less exciting route: trading Buehler, if anyone wants him. He's 5-6 with a 6.45 ERA, after going 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA last season with the Dodgers. He did have two good -- albeit short -- starts in the postseason for L.A., so that's what a team would be trading for, banking on big-game Buehler delivering some clutch performances. Some team might take the chance, although the Red Sox might have to eat some of his remaining salary."
Buehler has had his fair share of struggles with the Red Sox this season, but Boston has made it clear that it is not giving up on him. The Red Sox have committed to him in the starting rotation despite the struggles. But, will that continue through the trade deadline? He signed a one-year deal worth just over $21 million with a mutual option for 2026 so his future with the team is in question anyway beyond this season.
He has plenty of upside, an All-Star pedigree, and has had World Series success with the Dodgers. Could the Red Sox look to move him?
